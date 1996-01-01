impure90
fire-43
slackpack001
laz20
mist0525
openworld-00
null00d
blndr2025b
openworld-02
openworld01ok
chipshit
no file_id.diz
yoda16
fire-42
impure89
fire
tainted
2025/fire-43/TNT-RUIN.ANS
booch
mistigris
cthulu
2015/mist0415/kt-TEAPOT.ANS
compbluewiz
artists with style
fiber optic
1994/aws-002/FO-ERLM.GIF
fiberoptic
mistigris
ay38910
2025/chipshit/chipshit_title.ans
derekmembr
blocktronics
otium
2020/blocktronics-20th-century-blocks/om-themole.ans
somajuice
blocktronics
tcf
2017/blocktronics-b-sides/tcf - tool - undertow - fat-lady-insert.ans
somajuice
goto80
goto80
2024/g80-hmm/g80-hmm.ans
somajuice
mistigris
ay38910
2025/chipshit/chipshit_title.ans
somajuice
mistigris
ay38910
2025/chipshit/trpcilnd.ans
somajuice
mistigris
ay38910
2025/chipshit/Ballz.ans
ay38910
Requests
Freebie - looking for work
blinx1
Requests
BBS Theming / Art Request
blinx1
General Discussion
Random ANSI/ASCII on an Electric Picture Frame?
burps
Help
ANSI scaling
simonking
Requests
Commission ANSI Artist for BBS Menu Theming
Zeus_II
Requests
Some Ansi screens for a new BBS door game - $300
afterearth
Site Feedback
Discord server link
somajuice
Help
How to open .mem files in moebius?
hO1ocaust
General Discussion
Ansi or ascii styled websites
soma.juice

About Sixteen Colors:

Sixteen Colors is an online archive for ANSI and ASCII artpacks. The artform was originally intended for display on computer textmode consoles. It gained popularity in the early nineties with the rise of dial-up Bulletin Board Systems (BBS).


At one point artists started to group together and release their work in collections released monthly, these collection are called artpacks. Rivalry resulted in fierce competition between these artgroups which only boosted activity. ACiD and iCE are examples of early prominent groups.


The rise of the Internet in the late nineties started the decline of BBS's and thus also the need and interest for ANSI/ASCII art. And although the need has almost vanished, still today artists are producing artpacks in collectives. Sixteen Colors aims to collect these artpacks as an archive in the public interest.


Want to know more? A good starting point is THE ART OF WAREZ is a short-film about the origins and history of the ANSI art scene.